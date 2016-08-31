Phone wars may cost India dear

Aggressive price wars that pushed some calls below a penny (60 paisa) per minute in India may be catching up with wireless carriers. Mountains of debt could hinder their bidding for airwaves in next month’s auction, potentially blowing a $74 billion (Rs 4.96 lakh crore) hole in the government’s plans. One operator already said it will sit out the sale starting September 29, and some competitors likely won’t spend on certain wavelengths.



India plans its biggest sale of the spectrum that can reduce buffering on videos and speed up downloads for 1 billion-plus users in the world’s second-largest smartphone market. The government wants to raise Rs 5.6 lakh crore ($83 billion), yet companies may bid only a small fraction of that because they bought bandwidth the past two years and need cash to fend off Mukesh Ambani’s newest venture.



“We believe that the spectrum auction is going to be a failure,” said Chris Lane, a Hong Kong-based analyst for Sanford C Bernstein. “Overall, we don’t see carriers bidding like they did in previous years.”



The nation’s 12 wireless companies carry over $61 billion (approximately Rs 4 lakh crore) in debt, and their average revenue per user is declining as customers replace voice calls with apps using data plans, as per company earnings.



That total debt increased 41 per cent since March 2014, according to credit rating agency Icra.



The auction will be successful and the government has provided spectrum in every band, telecom secretary JS Deepak said on Tuesday.



Phone calls already are the cheapest among the world’s major economies, Lane said, averaging about 2 cents a minute now after dropping below 1 cent.



Further price cuts loom as Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm prepares to begin commercial operations, touting a network offering only 4G service. Jio has spent at least Rs 1.5 lakh crore on coverage across the nation. The company declined to comment concerning the auction.



In anticipation, carriers including Bharti Airtel, the nation’s largest, and Idea Cellular slashed data charges. Some also added spectrum after the government eased rules to allow sharing or trading in airwaves.



“Carriers are stuck in a hard place,” said Suniil Pachisia, vice-president at brokerage Pratibhuti Viniyog in Mumbai. “With the entry of another operator, the price wars may get fiercer, and carriers may not want to put more money on spectrum but rather on ensuring their survival.”



As a result, carriers may spend just Rs 65,000 crore or $9.7 billion in the upcoming auction, Icra estimated.



Bharti’s shares fell 3.1 per cent to Rs 331.85 at the close in Mumbai, compared to a 1.6 per cent increase in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index. Idea fell 0.7 per cent to Rs 93.80.



That doesn’t bode well for the government, which needs money for salary increases taking effect this month. A payout of about Rs 84,900 crore is due to 10 million workers and pensioners, and prime minister Narendra Modi’s administration expects about 31 per cent of non-tax revenue to come from communication services in the financial year through March.



An auction falling short of expectations would tighten the squeeze on what is Asia’s widest budget deficit, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.



Last year’s auction generated $18 billion, and one held in 2014 raised $9.8 billion.



“Carriers have already accumulated debt from bidding in past auctions,” said Harsh Jagnani, vice-president for corporate ratings at Icra. “If they bid for more spectrum, it will increase their indebtedness and that will constrain their financial flexibility.”



This year’s auction covers seven bandwidths — from 700 MHz to 2,500 MHz —and could increase available spectrum by about 55 per cent. Lower frequencies improve coverage range and penetration, while higher frequencies such as 2,300 MHz and 2,500 MHz have greater capacity to carry data, making them good for more intensive applications and videos.



Half the money the government wants to raise is through the sale of 700 MHz spectrum, which supports voice calls over LTE networks.



