LG says to partner with Amazon on smart homes

By Reuters Sep 02 2016 , Seoul

Tags: Telecommunication
South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Friday it is partnering with Amazon.com Inc on smart-home services, enabling the US company's services such as the Alexa virtual assistant on some of the electronics maker's devices.

LG said in a statement Alexa will work with its SmartThinkQ Hub, an LG device used to connect with home appliances over the internet, to allow users to control the South Korean firm's home appliances via voice-recognition technology.

It would add Amazon.com’s Dash feature on its SmartThinQ Sensors, which enabled so-called “smart” features on appliances that cannot communicate with other devices on their own, to allow users to quickly order household items such as laundry detergent or drinks.

“We will work with a wide range of partners to deliver differentiated smart-home solutions to customers,” said Jo Seung-jin, head of LG's appliances business, in the statement.

