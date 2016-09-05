Disappointed with DoCoMo approach: Tata Sons

Tata Sons said on Sunday that it was disappointed with the lack of co-operation from Japan’s NTT DoCoMo in arriving at an “amicable resolution” to ending their telecom venture. The two companies are locked in a battle over Tata Sons’s payment of $1.17 billion compensation to NTT DoCoMo awarded by a London arbitration court.The London court of international arbitration (LCIA) had directed Tata Sons to pay a $1.17 billion compensation in June, after which NTT DoCoMo filed an enforcement proceeding before the Delhi High Court.“We have been disappointed with the lack of co-operation from our partner in arriving at an amicable resolution. Despite several attempts on our part, our partner has refused to come together with us to engage the government and the regulator on the issue,” said Tata Sons in an emailed statement.Tata has said that it is willing to pay the partner but within the constraints of the law.In November 2009, the Japan's largest mobilephone company picked up a 26.5 per cent stake in Tata Teleservices for about Rs 12,750 crore.In April 2014, NTT DoCoMo announced plans to exit India five years after entering the country.It decided to sell its entire stake to TTSL as the Indian company failed to achieve certain performance targets.Under the terms of the shareholder agreement, Tata Sons had to find a buyer by December 2014, failing which it had to buy the DoCoMo stake.The agreement gave DoCoMo the right to sell its stake at a fair market price or 50 per cent of its acquired price, whichever was higher. But this pricing runs afoul with the current RBI rules, which allows foreign companies to exit investments only at a valuation based on the return on equity.“Tata Sons is committed to honouring our contractual obligations to NTT DoCoMo, in compliance with Indian regulations and law. There is a judicial process that is underway and we need to pay due heed to the laws that bind us all,” the statement said.“Docomo is unfortunately confusing our intent to pay with what is legally payable by us. Tata’s intent is to pay but within the confines of the law,” the statement added.Tata Sons had on Friday filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court to stop the enforcement of the arbitration award.The Tata group submitted to the court that while it intended to meet its payment obligations, it is also bound by India's laws.Reacting to Tata’s appeal before the Delhi high court NTT DoCoMo said in a statement, “the fact that Tata has raised objections to the enforcement of the LCIA award, directly contradicts its statements of intent to meet its payment obligations. The award by the LCIA is internationally recognised, including Ind­ia, and there is no reason to delay.”