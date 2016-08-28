Bharti launches ‘India with Airtel’ suite of services

Bharti Airtel has announced its “India with Airtel” suite of services that brings all of its telecom and connectivity solutions under one roof, to meet the needs of global companies looking to set up business in India.



‘India with Airtel' is being positioned as one-stop-shop for availing all telecom and connectivity solutions including mobile and fixed telephony, global and domestic data capacity and connectivity solutions, VSAT, Virtual Private Network, data centre and cloud solutions, value added services and payment and billing integration, machine-to-machine, and managed services.



The company believes that having all the solutions at one place will eliminate the challenge that global businesses may face -- of dealing with multiple vendors and related integration issues -- when they set up operations in the country.



“Airtel will offer global companies, particularly those in the digital space, extensive market reach through joint go to market programmes,” a company release said, adding that telecom and connectivity solutions play a critical role in the current business environment.



“Given the impetus from the government's Make in India and Digital



India initiatives, India is fast becoming a definite strategic market for multinationals across the globe," Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO – Global Voice & Data Business, Bharti Airtel, said.



