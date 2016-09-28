Anil Ambani talks of virtual merger of RCom with RJio

After more than a decade of bickering and sniping, the Ambani brothers are coming together to fulfill their late father, Dhirubhai Ambani’s telecom dreams. A clear indication of this was given by the younger brother, Anil Ambani, on Tuesday at the Reliance Communications (RCom) annual general meeting in Mumbai.



Commenting on RCom’s deal to jointly offer 4G services with Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom venture of elder brother Mukesh, the junior Ambani said it was like a "virtual merger" between the two companies.



"For all practical purposes, we have accomplished a virtual merger between Jio and RCom” AnilAmbani said, adding, “Spectrum sharing with Rel Jio has resulted in RCom's expenditure on this coming down while the competition will have to spend heavily on spectrum to survive."



RCom and Rjio have entered into a spectrum sharing and trading deal this year that allows both firms to offer 4G services in 22 circles. The financial details of this arrangement is not yet available in public domain.



Three years ago, signalling a thaw in the frosty relation between the brothers, the two companies had entered into a comprehensive framework of business co-operation, under which RJio got the rights to use 120,000 km of RCom’s inter-city fibre network for a Rs 1,200-crore fee. Two months later, in August 2013, the firms expanded the partnership to nationwide telecom towers infrastructure sharing in a deal valued at Rs 12,000 crore. In April 2014, a third and reportedly Rs 3,000-crore deal was struck between the two for sharing extensive intra-city optic fibre infrastructure.



Market rumours had it that Kokilaben Ambani, widow of Dhirubhai Ambani, had been playing a key role in bringing together the feuding brothers, who had split the Reliance empire in June 2005 to create two eponymous entities. That the younger brother is running some of the most leveraged companies in India is making things easier for the mother.



Anil Ambani said at the AGM that the "virtual merger" would help RCom cut costs.



RCom, fourth-largest telco by subscribers, has a net debt of Rs 42,000 crore, more than five times its annual net earnings.



The heavy debt load has weighed on its stock, which has lost nearly 95 per cent of its value since hitting a high in 2008, according to a Reuters report.



"My target is, we will see a debt reduction by more than 75 per cent of existing debt in a year's time," he told the AGM.



RCom is merging its wireless business with Aircel. This will reduce its debt by Rs 20,000 crore as it would transfer some debt to the new venture.



The company, which is also looking to sell its mobile towers business to cut debt, has said it expected a deal for that by October. Ambani said the company would "shortly" announce a deal, but he gave no details.



