Airtel to give more points of inter-connection to Jio

After Idea, incumbent telecom operator Bharti Airtel also agreed to provide additional points of inter-connection (PoIs) to Reliance Jio that has been battling call drops ever since it launched its 4G telecom services.



The largest operator Bharti on Tuesday said the additional points will support 15 million customers of Reliance Jio. It also extended an invitation to Jio to discuss its requirement of additional PoI.



"Airtel has been providing PoIs to Jio, well ahead of the commencement of its commercial operations. With the latest augmentation, the total number of PoIs will become three times the present number of PoIs," Airtel said in a statement.



The two incumbent telcos Idea and Bharti have provided additional points even as Reliance Jio led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani has accused them of not giving enough points as required by the licensing requirement. Citing this regulatory requirement, the new entrant even threatened to take legal action against the established players.



The telcos' decision to offer more PoIs to Reliance is also considered as a truce between them as the decision has come after the two parties engaged in discussions. Notably, the development has come close on the heels of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) intervening in the matter. The regulator is also learnt to have warned the operators of action against companies responsible for giving poor services.



Not surprise then, Airtel in its statement said that it is a responsible organisation and is committed to complying with regulations and the interconnect agreements in letter and spirit



On Monday, Idea Cellular said it had decided to proactively expand capacity with Jio to over 6.5 million subscribers by releasing 196 additional PoIs shortly.



PoIs enable mobile users of two operators to connect with each other's network. The incumbent telecom companies have been demanding higher interconnection charges from the current 14 paise they get for each incoming mobile call on their network.



Bharti Airtel has, meanwhile, highlighted the issue of 'massive asymmetry in the volume of traffic between the two networks. It added that it needs to take cognizance of the situation and ensure that the quality of service for its own customers is not impacted.



"Airtel hopes that Trai will look into the issue of asymmetric traffic on an urgent basis and ensure that massive volumes of free calls terminating on its network do not adversely impact its network," the company said.



