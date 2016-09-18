Fed decision to set market direction

Last week, markets across the globe were swayed more by rumours and expectations than news. In India, volatility was set off by rumours about possible moves to devalue the rupee and expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. These made investors confused and cautious. The market moves indicate that both bears and bulls are not comfortable about keeping their positions open for long.On Monday, when the market opened for trade with a gap, the profit booking pressure, started the week before, became intense. Also, short positions saw an increase. But for the next two sessions, no major follow-up of the down move was seen, which made traders with short positions nervous. By Friday morning, there were clear signals that short-covering was taking place on the Nifty, though by the end of the day the short-covering trend ceased.Such moves are generally seen in the Nifty ahead of major events, and bulls then go into jittery. But this time even bears too were having second thoughts on carrying on with their positions.The news flows were neutral to marginally positive. The inflation numbers exceeded analysts’ expectations, which led to some to believe that the RBI might look at cutting interest rates in the next meeting.On the international front, it appeared that US Fed really wanted the world to keep guessing and vexing over its next move. The moment any data indicated that the US economic recovery was still patchy and the equity markets rally to that news, Fed officials would come with one or the other statement within hours to spook the market. On the other hand, if the market became too rattled, then statements would emerge to the effect that the Fed might not be in a hurry to raise the rates. Traders have to realise that not just the US Fed meeting, even the minutes of the meeting have the ability to rock the market. So, positions should be hedged both on the day of the meeting and on the day the minutes are released.Coming to oscillator charts, most short-term indicators are in the sell mode, as they are bound to be, because of the sharp gap down opening on Monday. But more important is how the formations are panning out on those short-term charts. The daily moving average convergence/ divergence (MACD) chart is in the sell mode and such signals, emerged after the negative divergence, were visible on these charts. Though the ratio of difference between the average and trigger lines is well within normal limits, because it is placed close to the equilibrium line, its movement into negative territory will give a bearish confirmation signal, making the next few trading sessions crucial for this chart.The 12-day rate of change (ROC) is also close to giving a sell signal, as it is placed just above the equilibrium line and may move into negative territory. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is in the sell mode, as they move down in equilibrium.What makes the sell signal slightly more worrisome for the bulls is that the Nifty couldn't hold on to the higher levels on Friday. After a minor gap-up opening, it made sharp gains in the first two hours of trade, but soon after selling emerged, not only in the Nifty but also in mid-cap stocks. For the last many months, while the Nifty used to correct, the market breadth, especially in the mid-cap segment, used to stay positive. So, if this correction in the Nifty continues for the next two trading sessions, mid-cap stocks could come under pressure. So, traders with exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks will do well to put a stop-loss on their trading positions.Coming to short-term support and resistance ranges, an attempt was made by the Nifty on Friday to fill the gap that got created on Monday, but was only partially successful. So, the upper end of the gap placed at 8,866 becomes the first trading resistance for the Nifty, which it needs to cross on a closing basis. After that the recent high of 8,968 points remains the resistance zone, which the index needs to cross and stay above for at least two trading sessions for it to make any serious attempt to cross its all-time high.As for support ranges, 8,620 is a reasonably strong support level and it comes from a short-term moving average, from where the Nifty have bounced back often. If the index slips below this level, it would signal trouble for the bulls, as the next support would come in the zone of 8,480 to 8,530.For retail investors, it is time to take some profit off the table and give more weightage to the quality of companies they are investing in.