Positive but still cautious on Nifty

After staying range-bound for 20 long sessions, the Nifty 50 made its first serious attempt to break out of the range last Tuesday. It managed to move up for the next three trading sessions. By technical parameters, this breakout had not been followed up with another strong vault. Still, it is a breakout indeed, and weightage for that should be given when taking a trading call. The blame for the tame follow-up moves should rest with banking and IT stocks reeling under pressure.The GDP numbers released last week were below the Street expectation, but that was glossed over. This points to two factors. First, large institutional investors are in a mood to give more time for the economic recovery to reflect in those macro numbers. At least, no major selling is going to emerge from long funds at this point.Second, global flows remain biased towards emerging markets. Even the global market reaction to the US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s statement indicated that the flow of money won’t change direction anytime soon. There was neither any short-term panic in currency markets nor any intraday weakness in key equity markets.Coming to oscillators, most short-term charts have given buy signals again. Technically, these buy signals are good enough since they have been generated from the earlier support levels, but the problem is, negative divergence continues to bother these charts. In such situations, with a higher probability of sharp corrective moves, traders should keep trailing stop loss on their long positions in Nifty futures.The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) on the daily charts has given a buy signal as it turns upward from the equilibrium line. Though a buy signal has appeared, it needs more confirmation, which would come if the ratio of divergence between the average and trigger lines rise more over next two to three trading sessions. If that does not happen it would increase the probability of Nifty going back to the range-bound mode. On the weekly MACD charts, the average and trigger lines have again diverged, though they are still to clear the red line.The 12-day rate of change (ROC) has given a buy signal, as it moves up into positive territory again, and macroformations on this oscillator remains bullish. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is placed in the buy mode as it again turns upward in equilibrium territory. Macroformations on this oscillator are showing negative divergence and the probability of a divergence are high on this. The extreme short-term indicators are in the buy mode as they re-enter the overbought zone.As for resistance ranges, though the Nifty has crossed the 8800- mark, it should stay above this range for the next two trading sessions for the momentum to pick up. If that happens, some panic short-covering might be seen in the Nifty, and then 8,970 to 9,020 would be the resistance zone.If the Nifty is led by banking and capital good stocks, the upward trend might be sustained. But if banking and IT stocks lead the rally, the move up would be sharp, but not a sustained one. Since IT stocks have underperformed the Nifty, any rally would be short-covering-led and such rallies tend to be sharp but short-lived. For traders, it is extremely important, even from the perspective of intraday trading, to see what is keeping the Nifty up.Coming to short-term support ranges, 8,740 is the first short-term support for the Nifty, after which extreme short-term moving averages would act as a support zone between 8,620 and 8,640, which should not be broken on a closing basis.Retail investors should keep an eye on the Nifty 50’s moves, since any corrective move would place midcap stocks under severe pressure. That should not be taken as a signal for them to go on a buying-spree in midcap and smallcap stocks, as is seen when the overall environment is bullish.