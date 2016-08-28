Cautious with Nifty, bullish with stocks

It was another week of narrow, range-bound moves in Nifty. The market breadth was good in some trading sessions. But profit-booking pressure and disinterest in rolling over long positions were visible on Thursday, the day of derivatives contracts expiry.Friday too saw no hurry to buy or sell. It remains to be seen whether the downtrun that started midweek was because of contracts expiry or was the start of a correction that had been impending on the charts for sometime.Domestic news flows were largely tame on the macroeconomic front, but at the micro level, an interesting piece of news was that the government was considering bringing a note that would help companies get the back money stuck with it in litigation.Some estimates say the amount so released could be to the order of Rs 1 lakh crore. If this money gets released over the next few months, it will help both the affected companies and their banks. Though this would help only a handful of companies, the move indicates that the government is doing its bit to push economic growth, and long-term international investors would factor in this as a positive to put more money into the Indian equity market.The most awaited international news last week was a statement from the US Federal Reserve chair. While her statement was not definitive, it did indicate that the Fed was pretty much satisfied with the progress of the US economy. This could have been taken as a signal that an interest rate hike was not far off, but she had also indicated that the Fed would resume its asset buying programme again if there were any signs of recession. This clearly was a confusing signal for the market, and probably the next two trading sessions in emerging markets, including India, would reflect this uncertainty.Coming to oscillator charts, most short-term indicators still indicate neutral to bearish formations, though clear sell signals are yet to emerge on most of them. The moving average and convergence divergence (MACD) on the daily charts is in the sell mode, as it keeps moving south in positive territory. If this oscillator takes support on the equilibrium line, it would be an indication that the Nifty’s current corrective move would again turn into a range-bound, corrective move, as had been happening for the last five months. However, if it moves into negative territory that will indicate the index will remain under pressure for more time. For five months now, Nifty has been moving in positive territory.The 12-day rate of change (ROC) is moving close to the equilibrium zone. This oscillator does not tend to stay in this mode for long. So, possibly, we might see a sharp directional move over the next few trading sessions.Some extreme short-term indicators have given a clear sell signal, as they move down from overbought territory and some of them have shown negative divergence, which increases the probability of a break down than a break out in the extreme short-term. But the moot point is how long the break down would last.Nifty, which now stands at 8,480 on a closing basis, is likely to find its first support at this range. If it comes under more pressure, the next support range would come at 8,330, which it should not break for the current uptrend to continue and aim at touching new highs in the coming months.As for resistance levels, since the Nifty has stayed in a range-bound mode for long, any breakout is valid only if it happens on a closing basis. Any intraday moves up and down could only lead to bearish formations on the charts. So, the first meaningful resistance to the Nifty comes at 8,730. If it crosses this range on a closing basis with positive market breadth, the next resistance range would be at 8,950 to 9,000, which could act as a psychological resistance level as well. If Nifty crosses its first resistance range, that would raise the probability of it crossing the second resistance range, since a breakout coming after such a long phase of consolidation tends to be strong.For retail investors, this is a time to move cautiously. They should be focussing more on the quality of companies as some laggards have started flying again in the market.