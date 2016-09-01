Value & growth stock indices at 1-year high

It is not common for value and growth stocks to do equally well in equity markets. But in the domestic stock market, going by the National Stock Exchange’s strategy indices, Nifty50 Value 20 and Nifty Growth Sectors 15, are both quoting near their one-year highs touched earlier in August.As an icing on the cake, two other key strategy indices, Nifty Quality 30 and Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50, are also quoting near their one-year highs.On Wednesday, the Nifty50 Value 20 index closed at 3,777 points, just half a percentage point below its one-year high of 3,788 points touched the day before. The Nifty Growth Sectors 15 index closed Wednesday at 5,506 points, just 1.6 per cent below its one-year high closing of 5,595 points touched on August 2.The NSE’s value index is made up of 20 value companies, across eight sectors, from the Nifty 50 index. Key criteria for the stocks include return on capital employed, price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-book value (P/B) and dividend yield. The index now comprises companies such as State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.A reason for the simultaneous performance of the value and the growth indices is that some value stocks in the Nifty50 Value 20 index are also a part of the Nifty Growth Sectors 15 index. Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Hero Motocorp, HUL, Infosys, TCS and Wipro are present in both indices.The Nifty Growth Sectors 15 index is aimed at capturing the liquid stocks from sectors of market interest. The sectors are shortlisted based on P/E and P/B values of the sector indices of the NSE, and if these are higher than the corresponding values of the Nifty 50 index then largecap stocks from these sectors having the highest earnings per share growth frequency are included in the index.The growth index currently covers the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), information technology (IT), pharmaceutical and automobile sectors, and includes stocks such as Asian Paints, Dabur India, Lupin and Maruti.Conventional investor understanding of growth stocks is that of stocks trading at high P/E multiples and clocking higher earnings growth, and of value stocks being low P/E stocks with decent earnings growth. But given the commonalities between the growth and the value indices, the performance of the two have tended to move hand in hand.According to Tushar Pradhan, chief investment officer at HSBC India Mutual Fund, investors are going for relative value for profitability. He said his fund house is a relative profit hunter and its schemes have greatly benefitted in the last three years from an investment framework based on high profitability (return on equity) and low valuations (P/B).