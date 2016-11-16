Trumped market now worries for India Inc profit

Persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors post-Trump victory, worsened by fears of currency demonetisation hurting corporate profits, shaved close to 2 per cent off Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday. The Sensex closed 1.92 per cent, or 514.19 points, down at 26,304 while the Nifty 50 fell 2.26 per cent to close 187.85 points lower at 8,108.45.



The market has fallen close to 4.5 per cent in the last two sessions as the Sensex closed near its lowest level in six months. After demonetisation, the Sensex has fallen 1,286.51 points, of which 1,213.05 points fall came in the last two sessions.



On Tuesday, too, FPIs were net sellers by Rs 2,353.82 crore as per provisional stock exchange data, the highest amount since Trump victory, taking the total FPI selling to Rs 6,593 crore in the last four trading sessions. This led to a sharp decline in the rupee against the dollar; the rupee fell by 49 paise to 67.74 a dollar on Tuesday.



Abhay Laijawala, managing director and head of research, Deutsche Equities India, said, “I think accelerated FPI selling in India and other emerging markets is a manifestation of fast-paced financial tightening in the developed markets and countries.”



FPIs sold shares worth Rs 1,475.92 crore on Friday as per NSDL data, when benchmark indices slumped around 2.5 per cent on that day. FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 4,239.66 crore in three consecutive sessions last week.



Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services, said, "The market tanked as the system is yet to factor the impact of current cash crunch situation due to demonetisation. This will impact sectors like real estate, construction, jewellers and consumer durables, since cash transaction accounts for a fair portion of their business. The reversal in earnings growth, which was expected to start from the second half of FY17, will be delayed."



Amid the market mayhem, which saw 2,354 scrips end in the red compared to 346 in green and 113 neutral, select PSU banks gained on deposits flowing in from demonetisation move as well as good quarterly results while private banks fell.



The top bank gainers were Bank of Baroda (8.49 per cent), SBI (1.91 per cent), Canara Bank (1.40 per cent), Corporation Bank (13.06 per cent) and Andhra Bank (1.01 per cent).



Private Banks fell sharply led by IndusInd Bank (-8.31 per cent),Yes Bank (-4.66 per cent), Axis Bank (-3.86 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-3.20 per cent), ICICI Bank (-2.78 per cent) and HDFC Bank (-1.60 per cent). The biggest hits were taken by stocks in realty, automobile, consumer discretionary and metal sectors as they would take a major hit due to the cash crunch while all other sectors also fell sharply on near term negative outlook on the economy from demonetisation. Only IT sector stocks bucked the trend with BSE IT index closing with a gain of 0.30 per cent.



The big Sensex losers included Tata Motors (-9.88 per cent), Tata Steel (-7.80 per cent), Asian Paints (-7.41 per cent) and Maruti (-5.71 per cent). But on average mid-cap and small-cap stocks fell more than the large cap stocks with BSE Mid-cap index down by 3.91 per cent and BSE Small-cap index down by 4.67 per cent.



raviranjan



@mydigitalfc.com



