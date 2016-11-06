Trade cautiously and be greedy when buying

The market remained volatile and the inevitable correction has begun. The fear of a new American president has spooked the markets across the globe, including India.



The United States is all set to reveal its new president in less than 72 hours (from the time you read this). This is an election, which, I am sure, no one will like to remember, as it has divided the US.



The BSE Sensex lost 667.36 points, or 2.39 per cent, while the Nifty lost 204.25 points or 2.36 per cent. The BSE midcap index lost 4.24 per cent, while the BSE smallcap index lost 4.29 per cent.



Clearly, it is this space which was the most vulnerable and we have seen what a couple of bad days can lead to. The week had plenty of news flows. The council announced four rates of GST at the rate of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. Within these there are finer rates, which would help shore up government revenues. Keeping in mind that inflation can be ugly, half the items forming part of the consumer index basket are taxed at 0 per cent. The peak rate of 28 per cent would have a surcharge for items coming under luxury like cars or sin tax like cigarettes. The rate for gold is yet to be decided and would be announced later during the month.



The government sold under 2 per cent of Larsen & Toubro through a block deal at the floor price of Rs Rs 1,415.66. The bulk of the shares were bought by State Bank of India. These shares were owned by SUUTI, which is the undertaking set up for handling UTI-64 assets.



Reliance Industries along with its partners has been fined $1.55 billion in the ONGC gas case. Without doubt RIL would have to appeal against the same. For the time being the share price could be under pressure as the company is facing issues on many fronts — be it gas or telecom. In the Ratan Tata-Cyrus Mistry row, the board of Indian Hotels has reposed faith in Cyrus Mistry. The last piece of news is that two different courts have issued non-bailable warrants against Vijay Mallya.



The market fell for all the four days of trading during the week. If one were to consider the ‘Muhurat’ session held on Sunday it is five straight days of losses. There should be some recovery when the market begins trading for the new week, but US elections will keep markets on tenterhooks. While a relief rally is likely, it would be only that much and should be treated as an opportunity to sell.



FII’s have been sellers in October 2016 and sold shares worth Rs 5,000 crore. This was after a seven-month positive trend since March 2016. Their purchases in seven months was over Rs 65,000 crore. It would take some time before the trend is again reversed considering the fact that a new US president could see a change in policies and disrupt global economy.



Results are not giving the comfort that markets were expecting and the pleasant surprises are certainly missing. Some of the early results from PSU banks are showing signs of arresting NPA but certainly not a turnaround. It appears that the issues would take a quarter or two to be addressed and only then would things look better.



Last week, one saw the pharmaceutical or health care sector take a beating. The BSE Healthcare lost a massive 7.47 per cent. Big losers from the sector included Sun Pharma down 12.23 per cent followed by Dr Reddy’s 8.42 pe cent.



Shares of PNB Housing and Varun Beverages would list on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. While the former commands a premium, the latter struggled to get subscribed and lacked support other than QIB’s. The listing would determine who was right and who wrong.



Markets are in the midst of a correction, which would make them healthy and bring valuations closer to being realistic than they currently are.



Use rallies to sell what was missed out and wait for buying opportunities to arise. Trade cautiously and be greedy when looking to buy. Plenty of opportunities will present themselves going forward.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research & Investment Services)



