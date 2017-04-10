LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Tata Motors global sales rise 9% in March

By PTI Apr 10 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: Stock Market
Tata Motors today reported about 9 per cent rise in global sales in March at 1,29,951 units, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles.

The company had sold 1,18,750 units in March 2016, Tata Motors said in a statement.

In the passenger vehicles category, global sales stood at 87,355 units last month as against 73,515 units during the same period in 2016, up 19 per cent.

Sales of luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover grew 11 per cent to 71,609 units in March compared to 64,579 units in the same month 2016.

However, sales of commercial vehicles declined by 6 per cent to 42,596 units as against 45,235 units in the year-ago month.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Welcome move
    There’s a need in India for debt financing overhaul, WLTF banks may pave the way

    Life has come full circle for companies wanting to access long term low cost funds.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : MACHIAVELLIAN KAK

Long years after J&K’s accession to India, disputed by many ...

Susan Visvanathan

Women of today

The idea that the metropolis defines behaviour and expectations is ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Existential meaning of one’s suffering

As the Christians celebrate the death of Jesus on the ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter