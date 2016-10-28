Tata group stocks bounce after 3 days of fall

Tata group stocks today bounced back after three days of continuous decline, rising up to 5.6%, on value-buying at a lower level.



Tata Motors jumped 2.89 %, Tata Steel rose 1.81% and Tata Power gained 1.75% on BSE. Besides, Tata Metaliks soared 5.57%, Tata Elxsi 4.95%, Tata Teleservices 4.51%, Tata Communications 3.87%, Tata Global Beverages 2.42%, Tata Coffee 2.25%, Tata Chemicals 1.78% and Indian Hotels (0.86%).



But TCS was still trading in the red during the early trade. The group stocks had lost value over the last three days, taking the total market value erosion to over Rs 26,000 crore, amid concerns over sudden ouster of Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons, the main holding firm for the group companies.



These stocks had also lost ground amid worries about purported disclosure made by ousted group chairman Mistry about huge write-down risks at some firms.



Tata Steel and Indian Hotels yesterday said they have always made all relevant disclosures and have no further comments to offer following the comments made by Mistry that Tata group firms could face a potential USD 18 billion writedown



