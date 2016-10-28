LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Tata group stocks bounce after 3 days of fall

By PTI Oct 28 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Stock Market
Tata group stocks today bounced back after three days of continuous decline, rising up to 5.6%, on value-buying at a lower level.

Tata Motors jumped 2.89 %, Tata Steel rose 1.81% and Tata Power gained 1.75% on BSE. Besides, Tata Metaliks soared 5.57%, Tata Elxsi 4.95%, Tata Teleservices 4.51%, Tata Communications 3.87%, Tata Global Beverages 2.42%, Tata Coffee 2.25%, Tata Chemicals 1.78% and Indian Hotels (0.86%).

But TCS was still trading in the red during the early trade. The group stocks had lost value over the last three days, taking the total market value erosion to over Rs 26,000 crore, amid concerns over sudden ouster of Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons, the main holding firm for the group companies.

These stocks had also lost ground amid worries about purported disclosure made by ousted group chairman Mistry about huge write-down risks at some firms.

Tata Steel and Indian Hotels yesterday said they have always made all relevant disclosures and have no further comments to offer following the comments made by Mistry that Tata group firms could face a potential USD 18 billion writedown

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Reform or perish
    India moving just one rank on ease of doing business is an eye opener

    Narendra Modi government’s disappointment on 130th ranking assigned to India on ‘ease of doing business’ by the International Finance Corporatio

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

BK Chaturvedi

Why is India doing badly on hunger?

Health of its young is a vital policy issue for ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Perceiving is more than what meets the eye

Philosopher Aristotle emphasised the fact that “thinking always involves thinking ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter