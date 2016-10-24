Sweet and sour

The Centre is not leaving any stone unturned to cool sugar prices during the festival season. According to statistics available with the department of consumer affairs, the wholesale prices of sugar in Delhi and Kolkata and in some other centres have moved up by Rs 30-Rs 50 per quintal in the last two months. There is apprehension in some government quarters that some sugar mills, along with few unscrupulous traders, could further push up the prices during the festival season taking advantage of the supply shortage. The fear is not without reasons.



Interestingly, the Centre in a series of measures over the last six months has imposed a 20 per cent tax on sugar exports, withdrawn the excise duty concession on production of ethanol, imposed stock-holding limits on sugar mills to address the issue of possible supply shortage. The Modi government is now mulling the idea of lowering the 40 per cent import duty on the sweetener in its raw form, keeping in mind all revenue implications of such a move. Besides, all state governments have been asked to impose stock limits and take action against hoarders to ensure availability of all essential commodities during the festival season.



Mind you, the sugar season, 2016,-17 started early this month (October) and overall sugar production in this season is expected to be nearly 23 million tonnes, down from 25 million tonnes produced in 2015-16, due to drought in major growing states like Maharashtra and Karnataka. Significantly, the domestic demand this season is expected to be 26 million tonnes. So, apparently there is a gap of one million tonnes between demand and supply. Some analysts pointed out that the country has started with an opening stock of 7 million tonnes and therefore the demand-supply gap can easily be met.



All possible steps are now being taken to ensure there is no more increase in retail prices. There have been cases of short-selling by producers in UP, impacting prices in Delhi market. The Union food ministry has asked the state government to enforce the stock limit norms strictly. Sugar producers in UP have claimed that they have released enough from their stock and the excise department records also show sale. But the prices have not fallen. This points to hoarding in some form or the other.



Meanwhile, all such moves by the government in terms of capping sugar prices, removal of excise duty exemptions and non-payment of production subsidies and the likes are set to result in mills staring at default of Rs 11,000 crore of debt on repayment of loans, which were provided by the government two years ago in the form of excise duty term loans and soft loans. And lenders may declare these loans as non-performing assets, warranting debt restructuring initiatives. In 2014-15, sugarcane prices crashed due to surplus production since 2013 and huge carry forward stocks hurting millers which promped government to provide soft loans worth Rs 6,000 crore and Sarfesi loan of Rs 5,000 crore with interest subvention of 12 per cent. The millers are also apprehending losses next year as the fair and remunerative prices (FRP) is likely to go up to Rs 250-255 per quintal next year from Rs 230 per quintal now.



On the other hand, there have been plenty of activities in the sector, not to mention sugar stocks. Shares of sugar companies perked up recently after Maharashtra government agreed to consider preponing the state’s cane crushing season to November 1 from December 1 in 2016. Earlier, Karnataka had decided on the early start to its sugar season of 2016-17 on November 1. K M Sugar Mills surged 5.97 per cent to Rs 20.40, while Dharani Sugars rose by 2.58 per cent to Rs 45.65. Rajshree Sugars also moved up significantly on the buzz to sell its subsidiary company. Coimbatore-based Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is reportedly in talks with Natems Sugar, a Hyderabad-based company, to sell its subsidiary company ‘Trident Sugar’. Natems is in advanced stage of negotiations and is carrying out the due-diligence in this regard. Rajshree Sugars had acquired Trident Sugars in 2006, and it is one of the four sugar mills it operates. The other three units are in Tamil Nadu. It had announced the sale of the subsidiary as part of a Corporate Debt Restructure (CDR) activity. Trident Sugar operates a standalone sugar mill with a capacity to crush 3,000 tonne sugarcane daily at Medak district in Telangana. And there is provision to expand the facility.



UP-based Dhampur Sugar Mills, one of the leading integrated sugarcane processing companies in India, on October 3 announced that it had acquired 51 per cent stakes in DETS Ltd, following which Dhampur Sugar Mills rose 1.31 per cent to Rs 123.30. Dhampur Sugar’s products include sugar, ethanol, industrial gases, bio-fertilisers, refined sugar, white sugar, alcochem as well as power by using its by-products as fuel.



In futures markets, sugar prices (futures) drifted lower by 0.48 per cent to Rs 3,539 per quintal last week as speculators trimmed their positions, triggered by ample stocks position at spot market against muted demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, sugar for delivery in December fell by Rs 17, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 3,539 per quintal, with an open interest of 14,530 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in sweetener prices at futures trade to sufficient stocks in the physical market following increased supplies from mills against subdued demand from bulk consumers.



