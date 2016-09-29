Strikes to impact market positively in long run: Das

Most of experts feel that market sentiment will rebound soon due to strong fundamentals of Indian economy even as the government tried to down play the impact on the economy due to the developments at the border. Economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said the surgical strikes would have a positive impact on the Indian economy and the markets would stablise soon.According to experts the market would be closely watching the geo-political developments before taking any directional move.Kunj Bansal, ED & CIO - Centrum Wealth Management said, “After moving up for the last six months, the market has been looking for some reasons to take a correction. On economic parameters, no negatives had been visible so market seems to have taken recourse to a non-economic reason to take a correction.”Soumya Kanti Ghosh,SBI's chief economic adviser & GM at the economic research department, said the markets is likely to gain post-the surgical strikes. "While the initial response of the financial market has been negative, we believe such attacks are unlikely to have any material impact on the markets. Indian economy is currently on a sound footing with favourable macro numbers. For example, the Kargil war was fought between India and Pakistan in Kargil, during May to July 1999. During the aforesaid period, the leading indices of Indian stock markets shows an initial decline but recovery thereafter. The Sensex and Nifty has declined by 286 points and 79 points in 3 trading initial days respectively, but recovered thereafter and ended higher by 652 points and 191 points when the conflict ended," Ghosh.Many feel that correction is quite healthy after the recent run up in the market. The market has gained over 10 per cent over the past six months on the back of huge liquidity from the global investors.“Global equity investors generally look to invest in countries with more stability. Having said that, Indian economy is in much better shape and is on the path of recovery compared with most of the countries. India will continue to attract investments in to equity markets once the dust settles down over the next few days. We suggest that investors should hold their positions in cash and pick up stocks with fair valuations with every dip in markets from current levels,” Dinesh Rohira founder CEO 5nance said.Marketmen are closely watching the next moves by both the countries and trying to gauge the geo political risk in the region.“From a fundamental perspective markets are still attractive for long-term investors. Therefore, such dips present a good buying opportunity that is visible in the recovery from the day’s lows. Escalation in geo-political tensions was the reason behind fall in the markets on Thursday,” said Nitasha Shankar, senior vice-president and head of research, YES Securities.Experts feel that correction is healthy for a long-term bullish phase as it gives buying opportunity.Dipen Shah, senior vice-president and head PCG research, Kotak Securities, said, “In times of uncertainty an investor must adopt a bottoms-up approach and focus hard on stock – specific fundamentals. Sharp corrections should be utilised as an opportunity to buy stocks with credible managements and sustainable growth prospects, which are available at relatively better valuations.”Reacting to the market selloff, economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said that both currency and stock markets would stabilise in few days as the surgical strikes would have a positive impact on the Indian economy.The rupee 48 paise intra-day or 0.73 per cent lower to touch the day’s low of 66.95 against previous day's close of 66.47 to the dollar. The rupee finally ended 39 paise lower or 0.59 per cent down at 66.86 to the dollar.“The markets, including the currency markets, the stock market they will stabilise in a matter of a very few days,” Das told reporters.Das said the government's measures to tackle “cross-border terrorism” would have a “positive impact” on the economy’s financial stability and growth.Bansal of Centrum Wealth Management said “The correction will be followed by RBI’s monetary policy review on Tuesday, next week. Taking these two events together, we can witness some kind of consolidation in the market before it takes a fresh direction. Post these events, September quarter results are likely to be good and we should see market sentiment improving accordingly.”