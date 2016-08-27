Stocks post second weekly decline

Indian equities declined, led by lenders and software as investors refrained from taking fresh bets before Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s speech.



Yes Bank fell the most in a month, while State Bank of India and ICICI Bank lost about 1 per cent each. Wipro and HCL Technol­ogies declined at least 2.4 per cent. Tata Motors, owner of Jaguar Land Rover, rallied the most in two weeks and Mahindra & Mahindra ended a four- day decline.



The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 Index slid 0.2 per cent at the close after changing direction at least 10 times. The gauges capped their second weekly decline as investors pull back risk before a speech by Yellen that may provide clues on when the US, the world’s largest economy, will raise interest rates.



Above-average stock valuations also prompting some investors to avoid taking fresh bets, according to Ambit Investment Advisors. Investors are keenly watching out for signals from the Jackson Hole event and are in a wait-and-watch mode, Vaibhav Sanghavi, managing director at Ambit Investment, said by phone from Mumbai, referring to the location of the annual gathering of central bank­ers in Wyoming.



“We’re are taking some profits off the table as valuations are looking stret­ched. We expect markets to consolidate. Odds that the US Fed will boost rates in September have jumped to 32 per cent from 18 per cent at the end of July, while traders are betting there is a 57 per cent cha­nce of tightening in December.



Higher borrowing costs may hamper flows to emerging markets, including India. Foreign funds have bought a net $5.8 billion of local shares this year, the most in Asia after Taiwan and South Korea, as capital flows to emerging markets accelerated amid a wave of global policy easing.



That’s helped the benc­hmark gauges rebound at least 21 per cent from their lows in February and sent a gauge of small and midcap companies to a record.



The Nifty ended the week at 8,572.55, appro­aching a key support level of 8,500 from which it has bounced back three times since July 1. The gauge could fall as low as 8,250 if it falls below the 8,500 level, Kush Ghodasara, fou­nder at Luvkush Finserve, said.



Tata Motors gained 2 per cent, paring the weekly loss to 1.2 per cent. Land Rover’s slowest growth in deliveries in three quarters dragged down profit at parent Tata Motors. Profit declined to Rs 2,240 crore ($334 million) in the three months ended June from Rs 52.3 crore a year earlier, Tata Motors said in a statement Friday. The stock has rallied 29 per cent this year.



