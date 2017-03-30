Stock market investors reap rich dividend in FY17

Stock market investors are closing fiscal 2016-17 on a happy note. The year, in fact, has been a smash hit, with 50-share NSE Nifty giving a return of 18.54 per cent and BSE Sensex 16.98 per cent. And there is one more trading session to go on Friday.The gain this year is in sharp contrast to 5-6 per cent negative return in the previous financial year.FY2016-17 is the second best in the past seven years in terms of return and is next only to FY 2014-15 — the year NDA won the general elections under Narendra Modi — when the indices clocked a gain 25-27 per cent.“Foreign money flows into Indian equities have been strong because globally there are a few places where fundamentals are strong and there is slow growth elsewhere. Also, bonds have given negative yield, making people borrow and invest in risky asset class like equity,” said Amar Ambani, head of research, IIFL.Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested a staggering Rs 55,680 crore in equities between April 1, 2016 and till date, as per National Securities Depository (NSDL) data.Domestic money has also been flowing into equity as financial savings, as buying physical assets like gold and real estate, even on the fixed income side, gives a retur n in the range of 6 to 7 per cent only, Ambani noted.Mutual funds have seen good inflows month after month in equity schemes, equity-linked saving schemes and balanced funds, from where the money has been deployed in equities.After being volatile in the first nine months of 2016-17, largely due to Brexit and US presidential elections, January-March quarter witnessed a spurt in foreign fund inflows. Analysts attributed the boost in investor sentiment to better-than-expected third quarter earnings of India Inc. Experts said a prudent budget, limited impact of demonetisation on GDP numbers and historic mandate for BJP in Uttar Pradesh also reinforced confidence in India growth story, propelling market to all-time record highs. Nifty registered record closing above 9,000 and Sensex above 29,000.During January-March, Sensex has given a return of 11.34 per cent, while Nifty has given a return of 12.06 per cent, helping post annual return of 16.98 per cent to 18.50 per cent.One of the reasons for the sharp rally during January-March is the return of foreign portfolio investors, which had become net sellers between October 2016 and January 2017. In February and March 2017, FPIs invested Rs 9,902 crore and Rs 30,884 crore respectively.“The government action has also encouraged equity investment though demonetisation had halted the rally in the equity market but the recovery has been very fast as demonetisation’s after effects have been short lived, there has been added advantage of NDA win in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections which has reignited hopes for more reforms,” Ambani said.Foreign flows have soared after UP election results, with FPIs pumping in Rs 20,911.15 crore since March 14.A stable currency, which has been getting stronger, has also made foreign investors comfortable about deploying money here be it equity or debt as rupee closed at near 17-month high of Rs 64.91 per US dollar on Thursday.