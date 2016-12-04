Stick to your long-term investment plans

Equity markets over the last few weeks have witnessed heightened volatility with broad indices correcting by 6-7 per cent. This is in the backdrop of unexpected events, both global and domestic, which have impacted market sentiments. These include the outcome of the US presidential election and the consequent impact on interest rate expectations, particularly in the US (with analysts now expecting stronger growth and higher interest rates). This has resulted in FPIs pulling out money from various markets including India. Along side, the announcement of demonetisation of high-val­ue notes has rai­sed uncert­a­inties around the performance of economy, particularly over the near-term.



The long-term impact of Donald Trump’s election as the US president on the In­dian economy may be limited and would be known once specific policies are announced by the new administration. On the other hand, the negative impact of demonetisation would be felt over the next few quarters on account of slowdown in consumption, real estate and allied sectors but over the long-term this move should benefit the economy. This would be on account of growth in the formal economy (against the parallel economy), higher tax collections potentially helping an increase in infrastructure spending and boosting the fiscal situation besides reducing corrupt practices and improving transparency in governance and administration.



So what should investors do in the current volatile phase? Investors should stick to their long-term investment plans devised on the basis of their investment objectives and risk appetite. Trying to time entry into and exits from equities based on such events can be a futile exercise due to difficulties in predicting short-term market moves.



For example, if one had invested Rs 10,000 in the market in 1991 and had held the investment for 25 years, through the significant number of market events and volatility, it would have grown to Rs 147,791 (generating an annualised return of 11.4 per cent). On the other hand, if one had tried to ‘time’ the market and in the process missed the top 10 performing months during this period the value of the investment would be only Rs 18,969 (generating an annualised return of 2.6 per cent). And if one had missed the top 20 performing months, the value of the investment at the end of 25 years would be Rs 5,523 (generating an annualised return of minus 2.3 per cent).



An important point to note is that most of these top performing months have been preceded by months where returns were either negative or very low.



A similar pattern is repeated for investments across various time periods including 10 years, 15 years and 20 years. In other words, investors who exited the market during volatile phases particularly when the returns were negative and re-entered later ended up with significantly lower returns vis-à-vis investors adopting a buy-&-hold strategy for their equity investments.



(The author is director, investment advisory, at Morningstar Investment Adviser)



