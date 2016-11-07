Stay put, but remember to hedge

For months now, Nifty and mid-cap stocks were making contra-moves in downturns. When Nifty came under pressure at regular intervals, mid-cap stocks were holding on somehow. But this equation collapsed last week; both Nifty 50 and Nifty Mid-cap indices gave up under pressure. Naturally, it was a painful week for retail investors, who buy more mid-cap stocks than large-caps.



The divergence in the valuations and earnings of mid-cap stocks was growing at an unsustainable pace that a correction was bound to come. But the gap is still wide and mid-caps might stay under pressure for more time until a formation of panic bottom comes about.



The earnings season panned out on expected lines, except that a large private bank reported a sharp rise in provisions for non-performing assets. This raised fears that more skeletons could surface in the private banking space over the next couple of quarters. If that were to happen, then private banking sector stocks, where foreign institutional holdings are very high, would come under pressure and carve another trouble spot for banking bulls and the Nifty.



The US election and its possible outcome dominated the global financial markets last week. Both emerging and developed markets witnessed cautious moves. Fears are being expressed that if the Republican nominee Donald Trump wins the election, it might lead to outflow from emerging markets, possible re-setting of the US dollar and rise in gold and other precious metals. But experience shows pre- or post-election crashes are made good in a matter of months, as asset prices are ultimately demand and supply-driven rather than fear and political noise-led. This time, too, the dust will settle whether or not Trump wins.



Since the broader bull trend is still intact, any deep correction brought by international factors should be used as an opportunity to buy good quality stocks at better bargain.



Coming to oscillator charts, most short-term indicators are in the sell mode and are showing continuation patterns. This portends more damage to Nifty. However, since the index has reached very close to its medium-term support-giving trend channel, a short bounce back cannot be ruled out.



Coming to short-term support and resistance levels for the Nifty, the trouble for bulls in the short-term stems from Nifty’s continued movement below its 50-day moving average (DMA). This average, which had been giving support to the index for the last eight months, might become a trouble spot for the bulls. After slipping below, the index has not been able to move above the average despite two attempts. So, any up-move would face stiff resistance in the range of 8,580 to 8,620 where both a clutch of short-term averages is placed and a downward sloping trend line is also placed now.



As for the support range, the nifty had ended Friday at its medium-term support level, from where it had moved up twice in the recent past. If there is a gap-up opening on Monday and the Nifty ends the trade close to the high of the day, that would raise the possibility of another move in which the Nifty will find a lower top in the channel. If the index slips below 8,400, the next support would come at 8,260, which is a combination of a trade line and a congestion zone formed earlier.



For traders and derivative investors, it would be important to hedge their trading positions by buying some at-the-money and out-of-the-money put options from the November series. If the stocks in which traders have long positions are not liquid enough to hedge at a reasonable cost, then hedging should be done through Nifty options. Though buying put options would increase the cost of trading, since there is an event risk in the form of US election, it would be better to be cautious than sorry.



(Rajiv Nagpal is consulting editor, Financial Chronicle)



