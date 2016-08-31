LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sony Pictures to buy sports channels from Zee

By Reuters Aug 31 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its sports broadcasting business to Sony Pictures Networks for $385 million, as it rejigs its media content delivery businesses.

TEN Sports holds broadcast rights to major cricket boards in South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies. It also holds rights for football’s UEFA Champions League, Europa League, French League and English Football Cup among other sports.

“The acquisition of TEN Sports Network will strengthen (Sony Picture Networks') offering for viewers of cricket, football and fight sports, complementing our existing portfolio of international and domestic sporting properties,” NP Singh, chief executive of Sony Pictures Networks India, said in a statement.

Sony, which holds broadcast rights for the cash-rich Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket tournament, has also won the rights for the FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia in 2018.

Analysts have said that Zee Entertainment, which lacked a sizable presence in the sports category, will see a jump in earnings in the next two fiscal years as it sells off the money-losing venture.

Zee's sports broadcasting business had revenues of $94.21 million and a loss of 372 million rupees for fiscal year 2016, according to a company statement.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-3-lead-Dharmendra.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Better late
    RBI must join hands with IRDAI to stop misselling of insurance by banks

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan has observed in the annual report for 2015-16 released on Monday that the central bank will be foc

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Roopen Roy

Streaming indeed has a bright future

Woody Allen has turned 80. But his energy has not ...

Zehra Naqvi

How much land does a man need?

“When the blood in your veins returns to the sea ...

Dharmendra Khandal

Everything has its place in nature

Last week I was observing an injured animal, because of ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter