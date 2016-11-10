Some pain & then gain after banknote shock

If moves in the stock markets on Wednesday are any indication, the government moves to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 may spell big trouble for some sectors, even if in the short term. The way real estate stocks tumbled on Wednesday, some of them losing 25 per cent of their market capitalisation in a matter of hours, would make it appear that all real estate transactions are going to come to halt beginning Thursday.



But in this time of panic, it is important for investors to understand that a move or policy change, which is good for the economy as a whole, can never be bad for a sector.



Yes, certain sectors are likely to feel the pain, which would be a temporary affair. In fact after a phase of painful adjustment and changes in operating matrix of a sector, things are going to get better. The future valuation, which companies of that particular sector get would after the changes are implemented, would be higher as compared what they were getting in the past.



“This is a long-term positive for the debt market and may lead to a repo rate cut of 50 basis points,” said M Nagarajan, head of fixed income at Quantum Mutual Fund. Let’s take the case of the real estate sector, because that is where the maximum unaccounted money is absorbed. While it is true that unaccounted cash in this sector is absorbed in a matter of minutes, it is more likely to happen in secondary and small builder sales.



In the case of large listed real estate players, cash component in a transaction is either not present or even if it is present in the case of some companies, it remains a very small portion of the overall transaction. Also, secondary sales take place when real estate is in a bull run and not in a bearish phase, which it is today. At present real estate prices are down and so buying and selling of real estate, which is done with a view for quick investment gains, is hardly taking place. There is also area wise absorption of cash in real estate deals. The cash element in real estate transactions is much higher in north India as compared to south and west India. In south and west India, state governments have been smart to keep raising the circle rates at regular intervals to ensure that they reflect market prices. In comparison, most governments in north India, except Delhi, have been slower in pushing circle rates for real estate. So, companies whose major focus is south and west India are not likely to see any slowdown in sales, whether the sales are primary or secondary in nature.



Differentiation also needs to be made on a company’s special focus. Firms, focused on commercial and making rental assets, don’t have an element of cash transactions. These deals are done with large companies, which themselves don’t deal in cash as they also have to book their expenses. So companies, which focus on commercial space building and renting, are unlikely to witness any decline.



In fact, as the element of cash in real estate transactions reduces, it will make pricing transparent and more realistic. The ratio of capital value to rental income on real estate, which is probably is lowest in India, will get better and that will attract good amount of money to the sector. “It is a well thought out move that can wipe out the stock of money generated by the parallel economy,” said A Prasanna, chief economist at ICICI Securities.



Sectors like banking are going to see a short-term boost by this move. Most PSU banks have complained that they were not able to reduce lending rates as they were unable to lower their deposit rates. The moment they reduce their deposit rates, the rate of growth in deposit was coming down and their cost of funds was moving upward.



In the next 50 days, banks are going to receive good amount of current and saving account deposits or CASA deposit. A part of that money will go back to the customer who would be depositing it, but a part of that money is going to stay in the banking system. The money, which stays in the banking systems bring more liquidity with the bank and as CASA deposits are the cheapest source of funds, the banks would be much happier by the end of this quarter.



More of these CASA deposits would reduce dependence of bank on the money, which they are forced to borrow from RBI for meeting their short-term liquidity mismatch. This means two things; first their net interest margin (NIM) would improve and more importantly due to the implementation of margin cost of lending rate (MCLR), all banks would be forced to reduce their lending rate once their cost of funds comes down. So, banks are a gainer in this move. But there are a clutch of sectors, mostly related to consumption, which are going to feel some pain over the next couple of months. This move has come in the middle of third quarter of financial year 2016-17. Over the next couple of weeks, retail sales are going to be hit.



