LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex tumbles 88 pts on profit-booking, global cues

By PTI Mar 03 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
Market benchmark BSE Sensex stretched its losses to the second day today, shedding over 88 points in early trade on sustained profit-booking by investors after recent gains.

Besides, a weak trend in other Asian bourses after a broad global rally, weighed on the trading sentiments here.

The 30-share Sensex slumped further by 88.05 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 28,751.74 with FMCG, IT, technology, power, bank, auto and capital goods stocks declining by up to 0.83 per cent.

The gauge lost 144.70 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty fell by 19.80 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 8,879.95.

Brokers said investors took to profit-booking after recent rally and trading sentiments remained down amid losses in global markets.

In other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.49 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.14 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index was marginally down by 0.32 per cent.

The US Dow Jones fell 0.53 per cent yesterday.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Realty bites
    Real estate firms are seeking to rebalance finances and whittle down debt portfolio

    De-leveraging balance sheets by retiring debt are normally a strategy undertaken by companies or groups especially in the infrastructure sector with l

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: The swinging trend

Politics is also about picking out trends. For it is ...

M S Swaminathan

Let us be aware

From the beginning of this year, the UN sustainable development ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Stay in harmony with nature

It’s a fact of contemporary life that you ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter