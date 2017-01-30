LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex trips 35 points on profit-booking, global cues

By PTI Jan 30 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The benchmark Sensex fell almost 35 points in early trade today as investors took profits from recent gainers amid mixed Asian cues.

Investors turned cautious ahead of the upcoming Budget on Wednesday. The 30-share barometer declined 34.71 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 27,847.75, with sectoral indices led by IT, metal, teck and auto trading in negative terrain.

The index had risen 847.96 points in the previous four sessions. The NSE Nifty too was quoting lower by 14.15 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 8,627.10.

Equity brokers said that apart from profit-booking, a mixed trend in Asia following weekend losses in New York on lacklustre fourth-quarter growth report and some high-profile earnings disappointments led to the subdued opening of the domestic markets here.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei was quoting 0.74 per cent down, while Shanghai Composite rose 0.31 per cent in early deals. Hong Kong's financial markets are closed today for public holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 per cent lower in Friday's trade.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • The Trump way
    US entry ban on citizens of 7 Muslim nations only amplifies the Islamic threat

    Global free trade and the movement of service providers as we knew it, is dead. They have been Trumped.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: From Hadrian's Wall to Modi’s intent

Almost overnight Donald Trump is like a phantom in a ...

Anil Dharker

The one in which Sir Ian McKellen dazzles India

It takes something special to pack NCPA’s 1,100-seat Tata Theatre, ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Bias and prejudice exist in science too

Religion has caused a lot of harm to humanity. ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter