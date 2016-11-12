Sensex tanks 699 pts on fears of Trump reforms

BSE Sensex on Friday witnessed its biggest one-day fall in nine months, tanking nearly 699 points to end at a four-month low of 26,819. Nifty too fell below the 8,300-mark on concerns that US president-elect Donald Trump’s looming reforms may spark outflows from the emerging markets.



The investors surrendered Thursday’s gains, digesting the Centre’s move to demonetise higher value notes coupled with few other factors like lower Asian stocks and rise in US bond yields. Investors seemed to be watchful on fears that Trump’s planned huge spending policies would be inflationary, which may lead to US interest rate hike and dent the appeal of the emerging markets.



Said Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services, “As euphoria surrounding the US election settled, prospects of outflows from emerging markets to the US, anticipating reform measures from Trump, and rise in US treasury yields has resulted in sharp sell-off in Asian markets. The anticipated rise in spending in the US has also upped the ante for FOMC rate hike in December.”



Besides, profit booking ahead of long weekend also exaggerated the fall in the markets. Banks resisted for most part of the day, before giving in after SBI announced Q2 results, he added. Weak quarterly earnings in index heavyweights and other sector specific developments further besieged investors’ concerns. Weak earnings from the country’s largest lender SBI and other bluechip companies added to the selling pressure.



SBI on Friday reported a massive 99.6 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 20.7 crore for the September quarter. Reacting to the numbers, the lender’s shares slumped 3.09 per cent.



The Sensex opened gap-down at 27,344.85 and drifted lower to 26,777.18 before closing at 26,818.82, showing a fall of 698.86 points, or 2.54 per cent. This was the lowest closing level for the benchmark index as it had ended at 26,999.72 on June 30 this year. Also, Friday’s fall was the worst single-day plunge in nine months as it had slumped 807.07 points on February 11 this year.



The Nifty also dropped 229.45 points, or 2.69 per cent, to end at over four-month low of 8,296.30 after trading between 8,460.60 and 8,284.95. It had finished at 8,287.75 on June 30 this year. The broad market depicted weakness. There were more than four losers against every gainer on BSE. As many as 2,198 shares fell and 489 rose. A total of 143 shares remained unchanged.



The BSE mid-cap index provisionally fell 3.62 per cent. The BSE small-cap index provisionally fell 3.42 per cent. The decline in both these indices was higher than Sensex’s decline in percentage terms.



Out of the 30-share Sensex pack, 29 scrips ended lower while only one closed higher. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) took the biggest hit as it plunged by 6.02 per cent to Rs 1,244 after the company said it will participate in the proposed rights issue of Mahindra Lifespace Developers.



It was followed by Adani Ports 5.86 per cent, ICICI Bank 5.32 pct, Hero Motoco 5.18 pct, Asian Paints 5.02 pct, Tata Motors 5.01 pct, HDFC 4.55 pct, Maruti 3.54 pct, Bajaj Auto 3.19 pct, ITC 3.11 pct, SBI 3.09 pct and Cipla 3.06 pct.



From the gainers pack only shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries surged over 3.30 per cent on the bourses after the drug major posted a two-fold jump in second quarter net



