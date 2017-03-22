LoginRegister
Sensex tanks 318 pts, Nifty slumps below 9100 on global clues

By PTI Mar 22 2017 , Mumbai

The benchmark BSE Sensex plunged by 318 points to close at nearly two-week low of 29,167.68 largely due to selling in auto, banking, metal and FMCG stocks triggered by weak global markets.

The NSE Nifty also slipped below the 9,100 mark by shedding 91.05 points, or 1 per cent, to settle at 9,030.45.

Global markets have been under pressure on concerns over Donald Trump's ability to deliver his key policies and missile tests by North Korea, brokers said.

The BSE Sensex fell for a third straight session, closing down by 317.77 points, or 1.08 per cent -- its biggest single day drop since December 2 when it declined by 329 points -- to end at 29,167.68.

Bharti Airtel (3.18 pc) Tata Motors (2.84 pc), ITC (2.75 pc),ICICI Bank (2.42 pc), Bajaj Auto (2.01 pc), M&M (1.81 pc), SBI (1.71 pc) L&T (1.26 pc) and Maruti Suzuki (1.11 pc) were among the major Sensex losers.

