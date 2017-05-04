LoginRegister
Sensex soars 231 pts, Nifty ends at record high

By PTI May 04 2017 , Mumbai

Stock Market
Benchmark Sensex closed above the 30,000-mark today while the broader Nifty scaled a lifetime high on positive earnings and reform initiatives.

The 50-share NSE Nifty spurted 47.95 points, or 0.51 per cent, to end at 9,359.90, a fresh closing high.

Its previous closing peak of 9,351.85 was recorded on April 26. The Sensex stayed in the positive terrain through the session and touched a high of 30,169.95 before settling 231.41 points, or 0.77 per cent higher at 30,126.21, its highest level since April 26 when it closed at a record high of 30,133.35.

