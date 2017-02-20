Sensex soars 193 points; TCS zooms 4 pc

Benchmark Sensex surged 193 points to close at nearly five-month high of 28,661.58 today on robust buying in metal and IT counters amid positive global cues.



Sentiment also got a boost after IT major TCS approved a share buyback plan of up to Rs 16,000 crore.



The buyback price has been set at Rs 2,850 a piece. Shares of TCS jumped 4.08 per cent to Rs 2,506.50.



The BSE Sensex, after opening a tad higher, quickly slipped into negative terrain to hit a low of 28,419.27 on profit-booking.



But it staged a strong comeback to touch a high of 28,696.53 before settling at 28,661.58, showing a rise of 192.83 points, or 0.68 per cent.



This is its highest closing since September 23, 2016, when it had closed at 28,668.22.



The NSE Nifty-50, after shuttling between 8,809.80 and 8,886.25, finally closed 57.50 points, or 0.65 per cent higher at 8,879.20.



