LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex soars 193 points; TCS zooms 4 pc

By PTI Feb 20 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
Benchmark Sensex surged 193 points to close at nearly five-month high of 28,661.58 today on robust buying in metal and IT counters amid positive global cues.

Sentiment also got a boost after IT major TCS approved a share buyback plan of up to Rs 16,000 crore.

The buyback price has been set at Rs 2,850 a piece. Shares of TCS jumped 4.08 per cent to Rs 2,506.50.

The BSE Sensex, after opening a tad higher, quickly slipped into negative terrain to hit a low of 28,419.27 on profit-booking.

But it staged a strong comeback to touch a high of 28,696.53 before settling at 28,661.58, showing a rise of 192.83 points, or 0.68 per cent.

This is its highest closing since September 23, 2016, when it had closed at 28,668.22.

The NSE Nifty-50, after shuttling between 8,809.80 and 8,886.25, finally closed 57.50 points, or 0.65 per cent higher at 8,879.20.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Cashing in
    E-wallet companies must make their revenue models sustainable

    At a time when e-wallets have come to be accepted as the new normal, HDFC chairman Aditya Puri’s contention that digital payment companies have no f

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The Phantom of a Bloody Opera

As long as the walk between subjectivity and objectivity is ...

Sachin Shridhar

Strip numbers, see truth

Indian Parliament has over has over 34 per cent of ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

The eternal question of science & religion

Well-known physicist Stephen Barr, author of Modern Physics and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter