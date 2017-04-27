LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex slips from record, edges down on F&O expiry

By PTI Apr 27 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
Stock markets came off their peak and turned weak today after three back-to-back sessions of gains as the benchmark Sensex slipped in view of April derivatives expiry.

Besides, weak Asian cues weighed on sentiment. Investors are looking forward to US President Donald Trump's plan for the US tax system.

The 30-share index hit yet another record high (intra- day) of 30,184.22 points, but slumped to quote down 32.44 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 30,100.91 as profit-booking set in.

The gauge had gained 768.05 points in the previous three sessions. Maruti Suzuki was trading lower by 0.15 per cent at Rs 6,397.50 as cautious investors cut down their bets ahead of the quarterly earnings to be released later in the day.

BSE indices led by metal, oil and gas, bank, PSU and capital goods declined. The NSE Nifty was lower by 9.90 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 9,341.95 after rising to 9,363.40 in the beginning.

Squaring-up of positions by participants -- today being the last trading session of April series contracts in the derivatives segment -- and weak Asian cues dampened sentiment here.

Major losers were Axis Bank, Lupin, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asia Paints, HDFC and ITC, falling by up to 1.60 per cent.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.16 per cent while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.68 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei too was down 0.24 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.10 per cent lower yesterday.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • To tax or not to
    Niti Aayog’s 15-year vision document proposes to tax agriculture income to expand tax base

    Narendra Modi government will do well to quickly end the policy maven flip-flop on the proposal to tax farm income ending decades of exemption enjoyed

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : THE UGLY AND INCONVENIENT TRUTH

Same song, different verse. The time for polemics over how ...

Gautam Datt

Perils of toeing hardline

Around the same time when a beleaguered Jammu and Kashmir ...

Zehra Naqvi

How to lower your anxiety

Emotional states of a person have a direct connection with ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter