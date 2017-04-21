Sensex slips 57 pts on profit booking

Benchmark Sensex fell over 57 points to end at 29,365.30 today after investors moved in to book profits amid sustained foreign fund outflows.



The 30-share index had soared about 162 points to hit a high of 29,584.34 in early deals, but surrendered gains in mid-session selling.



The broader NSE Nifty closed lower by 17 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 9,119.40 after shuttling between 9,183.65 and 9,088.75.



On a weekly basis, the BSE Sensex lost 96.15 points, or 0.32 per cent, and the Nifty 31.40 points, or 0.34 per cent, sliding for the second straight week.



