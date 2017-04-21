LoginRegister
Sensex slips 57 pts on profit booking

By PTI Apr 21 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
Benchmark Sensex fell over 57 points to end at 29,365.30 today after investors moved in to book profits amid sustained foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share index had soared about 162 points to hit a high of 29,584.34 in early deals, but surrendered gains in mid-session selling.

The broader NSE Nifty closed lower by 17 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 9,119.40 after shuttling between 9,183.65 and 9,088.75.

On a weekly basis, the BSE Sensex lost 96.15 points, or 0.32 per cent, and the Nifty 31.40 points, or 0.34 per cent, sliding for the second straight week.

