Market benchmark Sensex erased its early gains to end marginally lower at 29,894.80 today amid a sell-off in pharma and metal counters.



The 30-share index resumed higher at 29,984.95 and quickly reclaimed the 30,000-mark to hit a high of 30,020.59. However, it fell to 29,846.57 on profit-booking, before ending at 29,894.80, showing a loss of 26.38 points or 0.09 per cent.



The 50-share NSE Nifty moved down by 1.85 points or 0.02 per cent to 9,311.95 after shuttling between 9,346.30 and 9,298.40.