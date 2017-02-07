Sensex slips 25 points on profit-booking, global cues

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell about 25 points to 28,414.48 in early trade today on profit-booking by investors after recent gains, amid a weak trend in overseas markets.



The 30-share barometer fell 24.80 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 28,414.48, with auto, banking, technology and IT stocks succumbing to the flurry in profit-booking.



The index had gained 783.32 points in the past four sessions. Also, the NSE Nifty slipped below the key 8,800-mark by falling 11.65 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 8,789.40.



Brokers said that apart from profit-booking in recent gainers, a weak trend in other Asian bourses following overnight losses in the US and European markets, cut short the four-day march of the doemstic bourses.



Besides, caution prevailed ahead of RBI monetary policy review tomorrow which cast a shadow on sentiments, they added.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading lower by 0.06 per cent and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.45 per cent. Shanghai Composite too was down 0.23 per cent in early trade.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.09 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.



