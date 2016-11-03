LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex slides further by 81 pts; IT, auto stocks drag

By PTI Nov 03 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
Continuing its downward trend, the BSE Sensex fell about 81 points and the NSE Nifty broke below the 8,500-mark in early trade today amid weak global cues.

Sentiment remained downbeat due to sustained selling by foreign funds and retail investors on the domestic bourses. The 30-share barometer declined 80.91 points or 0.29 per cent to 27,446.31, with sectoral indices led by IT, teck, auto and infrastructure accounting for much of the losses, falling by up to 0.43 per cent.

The index had lost 414.29 points in the previous three sessions. Also, the NSE Nifty was trading lower by 24.40 points or 0.28 per cent at 8,489.60.

Brokers said steady capital outflow by foreign funds and a weak trend at other Asian markets with uncertainty over the US presidential election sending investors rushing for the sidelines, kept the domestic bourses here on a sticky wicket.

Shares of ONGC, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, M&M and Infosys witnessed selling pressure, which pulled down the indices.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.42 per cent while Shanghai Composite declined 0.19 per cent in early trade today. Japanese financial markets are closed for a 'public holiday'.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.43 per cent down yesterday even as the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate at the same level where it has been since December 2015.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Opaque deals
    Making defence contracts transparent is an imperative for this government

    Offsets are a significant part of the defence industry eco-system, designed to give domestic enterprises access to technology, funds, projects and glo

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

One part longing, one part home

Perumal Murugan spoke in Delhi on August 22 at ...

Zehra Naqvi

The strangest of mental illnesses

The mind’s crevices and labyrinths lie largely unexplored, with billions ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter