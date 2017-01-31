LoginRegister
Sensex slides 98 pts as govt readies Economic Survey

By PTI Jan 31 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The benchmark Sensex dropped over 98 points and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 8,600-mark in early session today as participants kept their bets to a minimum tracking the Economic Survey due later in the day.

Besides, weak global cues tempered mood. The 30-share index was down 98.02 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 27,751.54, with IT, auto, technology, metal and PSU trading in the negative zone, falling by up to 0.92 per cent.

The gauge had lost 32.90 points in the previous session. The 50-share NSE Nifty was trading lower by 36.75 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 8,596.

Sentiment remained conspicuously cautious as investors preferred to reduce their positions ahead of the Economic Survey due today and the Union budget tomorrow.

A subdued trend in Asia coupled with a decline on the Wall Street after President Donald Trump's controversial crackdown on immigration and his plans to overhaul work-visa programmes dampened sentiment further here, traders added.

In the Asian region, most markets are closed today for a public holiday. Japan's Nikkei was down 1.33 per cent in early deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.61 per cent lower yesterday.

