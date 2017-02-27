LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex slides 80 pts as March series turns shaky

By PTI Feb 27 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The Sensex slumped over 80 points to 28,813 today as the March derivatives series began on a subdued note, mirroring a weak trend in the Asian market.

Profit-booking at prevailing levels weighed. The 30-share Sensex fell 80.09 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 28,812.88. The gauge had gained 737.41 points in the previous six sessions.

FMCG, auto, bank, power and metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, down by up to 0.67 per cent.

The NSE Nifty offered a similar picture, which was down 10.25 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 8,929.25.

A weak trend in other Asian markets cast its shadow as investors stepped back from a recent rally ahead of a speech to the Congress by Donald Trump this week.

The selling came in the face of start of March futures and options series in the derivatives segment.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.53 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 1.16 per cent in early session today. Shanghai Composite fell 0.18 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.05 per cent higher on Friday.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Hate no more
    America, put an end to this mindless terror against Indian professionals

    Racial slurs, hate crimes and the daylight murder of an Indian technology professional in the US have just moved up the number of serious issues confr

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: Pawn to king four

Sir Conrad Corfield, heavy hitter of the British Political Department ...

Susan Visvanathan

The problem called JNU

Reservation is a word that some administrators and intellectuals find ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

We are all wired for empathy

Today the world is all abuzz about the science of ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter