Sensex rises 63 pts on GST, F&O expiry

Continuing its rising streak, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 63 points to 29,594.84 in early trade today after the Lok Sabha approved four legislations to give shape to the historic GST amid short-covering in view of March series expiry.



Sentiments got a leg up after the much-awaited tax reform -- Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- inched closer to its July 1 rollout date with the Lok Sabha approving four supplementary legislations yesterday, brokers said.



The 30-share index was trading higher by 63.41 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 29,594.84. The gauge had gained 294.28 points in the previous two sessions.



All the sectoral indices led by consumer durables, infrastructure, capital goods, PSU and realty were trading in the green, rising by up to 0.89 per cent.



The NSE Nifty too rose 10.70 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 9,154.50 in early trade.



Short-covering by participants with today being the last trading session of March series contracts in the derivatives segment supported the Sensex march, brokers said.



Major gainers that supported the key indices were SBI, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, L&T, Sun Pharma, ITC, TCS, Hind Unilever, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto, gaining by up to 1.39 per cent. However, other Asian markets were trading in the negative zone in early trade, taking weak cues from overnight losses on the US markets.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.37 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.25 per cent in early trade today. The Shanghai Composite Index too was down 0.80 per cent.



The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.20 per cent lower yesterday.



