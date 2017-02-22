LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex rises 103 pts; RIL leads rally

By PTI Feb 22 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
Markets ended higher for the fifth straight day, with the Sensex rising over 103 points to end at an over five-month high of 28,864.71.

RIL soared to about eight-year highs following its telecom unit Reliance Jio announcing data tariff plans.

The Sensex opened higher at 28,822.40 and stayed in the positive terrain throughout the session to hit a high of 28,963.52. It finally ended 103.12 points, or 0.36 per cent higher at 28,864.71.

This is its highest closing since September 8 last year when it ended at 29,045.28.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended at 8,926.90, up 19.05 points or 0.21 per cent, after moving between 8,960.75 and 8,905.25.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • All the better
    Modi’s move to open up media, retail and banking to foreign investors is logical

    Reform, perform and transform’ was the motto with which prime minister Narendra Modi approached governance.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: Interesting times

Russia’s ultra nationalist supreme leader, the all powerful Vladimir Putin ...

Ananda Majumdar

More power to migrants

The entry of the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) into ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

That divine mosaic of art and science

Our old, inborn fancy to present complex explanations as a ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter