Sensex rises 103 pts; RIL leads rally

Markets ended higher for the fifth straight day, with the Sensex rising over 103 points to end at an over five-month high of 28,864.71.



RIL soared to about eight-year highs following its telecom unit Reliance Jio announcing data tariff plans.



The Sensex opened higher at 28,822.40 and stayed in the positive terrain throughout the session to hit a high of 28,963.52. It finally ended 103.12 points, or 0.36 per cent higher at 28,864.71.



This is its highest closing since September 8 last year when it ended at 29,045.28.



The 50-share NSE Nifty ended at 8,926.90, up 19.05 points or 0.21 per cent, after moving between 8,960.75 and 8,905.25.



