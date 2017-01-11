LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex regains 27,000-mark, Nifty tops 8,300

By PTI Jan 11 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
Sensex surged over 151 points to breach the 27,000-level and Nifty hit the crucial 8,300-mark in opening trade today following widespread gains as investors widened their bets amid a firming trend in Asian markets.

However, caution prevailed ahead of macroeconomic data and quarterly earnings from blue-chip companies.

The 30-share index, which gained 173.01 points in the previous session, added 151.01 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 27,050.57 with all the sectoral indices led by metal, capital goods and bank leading the gains.

The NSE Nifty reclaimed the 8,300-mark by climbing 45.15 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 8,333.75.

Brokers said a flurry of buying by retail investors and domestic institutional investors amid a firming trend at other Asian markets with commodities-linked shares leading gains boosted by China's strong inflation reading mainly influenced the sentiment.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading higher by 0.74 per cent, while Nikkei surged by 0.36 per cent in early trade.

Shanghai's Composite index, however, was marginally down. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.16 per cent down in yesterday's trade.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Watch out
    FM needs to be more circumspect in assessing the impact of note ban

    Finance minister Arun Jaitley’s claim that economy has not lost momentum due to demonetisation of high value notes, may be too early in the day and

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The Commoner who became King

M S Dhoni was a byproduct of the true democratisation ...

Urs Schoettli

Taiwan, Trump & future

In two years’ time China will celebrate the 70th anniversary ...

Sachin Shridhar

The curse of burrowing deep

Donald Trump prepares to take over as the the 45th ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter