LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex regains 134 pts on Asian leads, Nifty tops 8,400

By PTI Jan 18 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The benchmark Sensex rebounded 134 points and the NSE Nifty retook the 8,400-mark today after metal and other blue-chip stocks jumped amid a mixed trend in Asia and fresh foreign capital inflows.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 133.63 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 27,369.29, with metal, auto and banking leading the recovery by rising up to 1.21 per cent.

The gauge had lost 52.51 points in the previous session after IMF sharply lowered India's GDP estimates.

Besides, the NSE Nifty regained the 8,400-mark by rising 44.45 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 8,442.45.

Traders said fresh buying by investors amid reports of fresh spell of foreign funds inflows on domestic bourses influenced sentiment. Support came from key indices such as Tata Steel, ONGC, HDFC, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Wipro, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, L&T and ITC, rising by up to 1.78 per cent.

Furthermore, a mixed trend at other Asian markets lent the rebound some muscle here.

China's Shanghai Composite index was up 0.12 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was also trading 1.12 per cent higher in early trade. Japan's Nikkei, however, fell 0.20 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.30 per cent yesterday.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • A poor show
    Wealth inequality poses a bigger challenge for policy planners and economic governance

    Was garibi hatao call of Indira Gandhi ,made in the 1970s, a mere electioneering slogan?

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:The mother of all battles

Gassed out after the interminable interplay of the Yadavs in ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Of life’s essentiality and synchrony

It is no big deal to think of psychology as ...

Anil Dharker

No women, no Cry

EDM, as you would know if you are young, (and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter