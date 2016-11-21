LoginRegister
Sensex regains 120 pts on Asian cues

By PTI Nov 21 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded over 120 points and the NSE Nifty regained the 8,100-mark in the opening trade today on value-buying in select blue-chips amid a firming trend on other Asian bourses.

Besides, covering-up of short positions by speculators supported the recovery. The 30-share index was trading higher by 120.02 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 26,270.45 with sectoral indices led by oil&gas, metal and PSU leading the recovery.

The gauge had lost 1,367.44 points in the previous five sessions on sustained capital outflows by foreign funds amid lingering worries about the economic impact of demonetisation.

Besides, the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 8,100-mark by recovering 26.35 points or 0.35 per cent to 8,102.45.

Brokers said value-buying in recently beaten-down blue-chips along with covering-up of short positions by speculators influenced trading sentiments.

Furthermore, a moderate recovery at other Asian markets supported the rebound on the domestic market here.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei, extended a 10-month high by rising 0.49 per cent, while Shanghai Composite index was up 0.91 per cent in their early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was also trading 0.42 per cent higher.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, fell 0.19 per cent in Friday's trade.

