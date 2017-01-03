LoginRegister
Sensex recoups 43 pts on positive infra data

By PTI Jan 03 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The BSE Sensex made a modest recovery of over 43 points at the start today on fresh buying, buoyed by a pick-up in infrastructure sector in November coupled with firm Asian cues.

The 30-share index rose 43.46 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 26,638.91, with sectoral indices consumer durables, power, metal, oil and gas, healthcare and realty advancing by up to 1.93 per cent. The gauge had lost 31.01 points in the first trading session of 2017 yesterday.

The NSE Nifty also moved up by 17.20 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 8,196.70. Sentiment got a lift after the core industries grew at 4.9 per cent in November 2016 on the back of a healthy performance by sectors, including coal, steel and electricity.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.47 per cent while Shanghai Composite index rose 0.71 per cent in early trade today. Japanese markets remained closed today for an extended new year holiday.

