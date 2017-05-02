LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex reclaims 30,000-level, zooms 134 pts in early trade

By PTI May 02 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
BSE benchmark Sensex recouped over 134 points to trade above the 30,000-mark in early trade today on the back of widespread gains triggered by encouraging corporate earnings.

The 30-share index rose by 134.33 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 30,052.73. The gauge had lost 214.95 points in the previous two sessions.

All the sectoral indices led by consumer durables, PSU, metal, auto, bank and IT were trading in the positive zone, rising by up to 0.96 per cent.

The Nifty also advanced 37.75 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 9,341.85. Brokers said sentiment was influenced by emergence of buying by participants driven by encouraging earnings and strong auto sales data in April month amid a mixed trend at other Asian bourses.

Prominent gainers were Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Ltd, Asian Paint, TCS, Tata Steel, SBI, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, ITC Ltd, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Wipro.

Among Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.70 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.27 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index, however, fell 0.32 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Time to toughen up
    Why do institutional shareholders in India wake up after a crisis every time?

    The ongoing fight between Raymond Limited and minority shareholder JHP securities once again brings back into focus the issues relating to corporate g

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: INDIA’S kill zones

In a curious twist after the 1999 Lok Sabha hustings, ...

Gautam Datt

The steel frame which gives shape to BJP’s ambitions

When union minister Nitin Gadkari said last week that RSS ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Beauty is elegance realigned

Beauty, on the surface, is keyed to objects of sight. ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter