Sensex rallies 317 pts on FBI reprieve for Clinton

Reversing its five-day losing streak, the benchmark Sensex surged 317 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 8,500-mark today amid positive developments on US election front as the FBI said Hillary Clinton would not face charges over her use of a private email server.



Short-covering of bets by speculators also supported the upmove. The 30-share index, which had lost 667.36 points in the previous five sessions, rallied by 317 points, or 1.16 per cent, at 27,591.15.



All the sectoral indices, led by healthcare, metal and realty stocks were trading in positive zone, giving the sentiment a lift. The NSE index Nifty was also trading higher 102.10 points, or 1.21 per cent, at 8,535.85.



Brokers said the mood turned buoyant, bolstered by a flurry of buying following a firming trend in global markets after the FBI said market-favourite Hillary Clinton would not face criminal charges over her use of a private email server, easing worries over her US presidential bid.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.56 percent, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.36 per cent while Shanghai Composite index edged higher 0.22 per cent in early trade today.



The US stocks futures were higher 1.1 today ahead of Monday's market opening.



