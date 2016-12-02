LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex plunges 200 pts on capital outflows, Asian cues

By PTI Dec 02 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
Extending its losses for the second session, BSE benchmark Sensex dropped by nearly 200 points in early trade today on sustained selling by foreign funds and retail investors amid weak Asian cues.

Investors turning cautious ahead of the release of US jobs data and oil prices retreating in global market also led to dampened sentiment on domestic bourses.

The 30-share index was trading lower by 199.97 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 26,359.95. The gauge had lost 92.89 points in the previous session. All the sectoral indices led by realty, banking and consumer durables were trading in the red, falling by up to 1.07 per cent.

The NSE Nifty fell 62.15 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 8,130.75 in early trade. Brokers said steady capital outflows by foreign funds and losses across Asia amid caution ahead of the release of US jobs data -- to be released today -- made the domestic equities heedful.

Shares of some auto makers were under pressure following drop in their sales in November on account of demonetisation of high value currency.

M&M, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto were trading lower by up to 0.16 per cent. Maruti Suzuki also fell 0.63 per cent despite the company posted double digit sales growth in November.

Other big losers were HDFC Ltd, Dr Reddy's, ITC Ltd, Aani Ports, Asian Paint, L&T, Infosys, HDFC Bank,Bharti Airtel, NTPC, TCS and Power Grid, falling by up to 2.32 per cent.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.06 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was down by 0.47 per cent in early trade today. The Shanghai Composite Index too inched lower by 0.50 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.36 per cent higher yesterday.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • (C)rude shock
    The Opec decision to cut crude output by 1.8b barrels a day is bad news for India

    The Narendra Modi government’s exuberance on managing vital macro-economic parameters was driven in the main by benign global crude prices fueled by

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: 26/11 memories haunt us

Bumped into my old friend Anupam Kher the other day. ...

Ananda Majumdar

The art of prescient politics

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s timely support to the Narendra ...

Sachin Shridhar

The quagmire called kashmir

For the past three decades, the separatist leaders have claimed ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter