Sensex pares gains to trade flat in late morning deals

BSE Sensex surrendered its early rise to trade flat at 27,468.39 with a marginal gain of 9 points, hinting of a caution among investors ahead of today's US election.



Despite latest polls suggesting an advantage for Democrat Hillary Clinton over Republican Donald Trump in a tight presidential race, domestic traders opted for playing safe, even though Asian markets showed confidence that the US election result will be on expected lines.



Selling was seen in healthcare, FMCG and consumer durable segments. The Sensex was trading at 27,468.39 at 1100 hours, showing a marginal gain of 9.40 points, or 0.03 per cent, from its last close.



The 50-share Nifty was also trading flat, up by 2.95 points or 0.03 per cent to quote 8,500.00. Major gainers were Tata Motors 5.07 per cent, Bajaj Auto 1.45 percent, Dr Reddy 1.40 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.36 per cent, PowerGrid 0.80 per cent and Asian Paints 0.71 per cent.



Notable losers were Sun Pharma 2.75 per cent, Maruti 1.63 per cent, ITC 1.54 per cent and Cipla 1.03 per cent.



Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 311.18 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.



Overseas, Asian markets were trading higher as the world's most closely watched election draws near. US stocks had their best trading day yesterday since March on a percentage basis.



