LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex pares gains to trade flat in late morning deals

By PTI Nov 08 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
BSE Sensex surrendered its early rise to trade flat at 27,468.39 with a marginal gain of 9 points, hinting of a caution among investors ahead of today's US election.

Despite latest polls suggesting an advantage for Democrat Hillary Clinton over Republican Donald Trump in a tight presidential race, domestic traders opted for playing safe, even though Asian markets showed confidence that the US election result will be on expected lines.

Selling was seen in healthcare, FMCG and consumer durable segments. The Sensex was trading at 27,468.39 at 1100 hours, showing a marginal gain of 9.40 points, or 0.03 per cent, from its last close.

The 50-share Nifty was also trading flat, up by 2.95 points or 0.03 per cent to quote 8,500.00. Major gainers were Tata Motors 5.07 per cent, Bajaj Auto 1.45 percent, Dr Reddy 1.40 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.36 per cent, PowerGrid 0.80 per cent and Asian Paints 0.71 per cent.

Notable losers were Sun Pharma 2.75 per cent, Maruti 1.63 per cent, ITC 1.54 per cent and Cipla 1.03 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 311.18 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

Overseas, Asian markets were trading higher as the world's most closely watched election draws near. US stocks had their best trading day yesterday since March on a percentage basis.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Amateur move
    The new RBI startup guildeline does not take into consideration ground realities

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced norms for startup companies that plan to raise money by way of external commercial borrowings (ECB).

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Do the right thing

Sometime in mid-December 2008, three Andhra youth accused of maiming ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The mindful essence of sensory awareness

The idea of being conscious and having sensory qualities are ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter