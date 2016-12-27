Sensex, Nifty slip by 1% on PM’s capital gains ‘tax’ remark

The Sensex and the Nifty fell close to one per cent on Monday as market participants, particularly the foreign portfolio investors and traders, were concerned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s weekend comments on taxing gains made from capital markets.Sensing higher tax rate coming, foreign investors and traders booked profit in shares that had rallied during the year. The Sensex fell 0.90 per cent or 233.60 points to close at 25,807.10, while the Nifty 50 fell 0.97 per cent or 77.50 points to close at 7,908.25.The market breadth was extremely negative, with 25 of the 30 Sensex stocks, and 45 of the 51 Nifty 50 stocks, closing in the red.Markets opened lower as trades opened, with more negative news coming from the Income Tax Department in the form of a CBDT circular which indicated that the indirect tax provisions will apply to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and investors of FPIs on redemption or sale/transfer of shares/units.“FPIs or buyers will have to withhold tax on the redemption or sale of shares/units respectively. However, it will not apply to the investors of FPIs with less than 5 per cent interest,” the CBDT circular said.The Prime Minister’s comments were interpreted as a pitch for higher taxes on income from capital markets. However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley later clarified on the issue, stating that the government does not plan to impose a long-term capital gains tax.However, the market was not pacified. The FPIs were net sellers of equities worth Rs 1,095.04 crore as per the provisional data. Domestic institutional investors saved the day with net purchase of equities worth Rs1,065.39 crore. The stocks which had a great run during the year saw profit booking by the investors.The broader market indices fell even more, with the BSE Mid-cap index falling 2.17 per cent and the BSE Small-cap index dipping 2.10 per cent.The Prime Minister last Saturday, while inaugurating the new campus of National Institute of Securities Market on the outskirts of Mumbai, said, “Those who profit from financial markets must make a fair contribution to nation-building through taxes. For various reasons, the contribution of tax from those who make money on the markets has been low. To some extent, it may be due to illegal activities and fraud.”Prime Minister expressed his concern over the size of contribution coming from the capital market to the exchequer due to the structure of the existing tax laws.“To some extent, the low contribution of taxes may also be due to the structure of our tax laws. Low or zero tax rate is given to certain types of financial income. I call upon you to think about the contribution of market participants to the exchequer. We should consider methods for increasing it in a fair, efficient and transparent way,” Prime Minister further said.The PM also talked about the amendment in the tax treaties with Mauritius this August and the need to do more for a fair and progressive tax structure.“Earlier, there was a feeling that some investors were getting an unfair deal by using certain tax treaties. As you know, those treaties have been amended by this government. Now it is time to re-think and come up with a good design which is simple and transparent, but also fair and progressive,” the PM said.