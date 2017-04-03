LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex, Nifty reach new closing peaks

By PTI Apr 03 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The benchmark Sensex and the Nifty today hit record closing high on the first trading day of 2017-18 to end at 29,910.22 and 9,237.85, respectively, driven by a rally in index heavy-weights RIL and L&T.

A firming trend in global markets as traders look ahead for the US job data release and a meeting between the American and Chinese presidents later in the week also influenced sentiment, brokers said.

Buying activity gathered further momentum as funds and investors were indulged in creating positions as manufacturing sector grew at its fastest pace in five months in March, marking the third straight month of expansion, a monthly survey showed today.

The BSE Sensex resumed higher at 29,737.73 and advanced to 29,926.94, before settling at fresh closing peak of 29,910.22 - gain of 289.72 points or 0.98 per cent. It surpassed previous closing record of 29,681.88 set on January 29, 2015, and its single day biggest gain since March 14 this year. The gauge had lost 26.92 in the previous session on Friday's trade.

The NSE Nifty today opened higher and breached the again 9,200-mark and touched all-time high of 9,245.35. It ended with a gain of 64.10 points, or 0.70 per cent, at new closing peak of 9,237.85.

Larsen and Toubro emerged the top gainers by surging 5.26 per cent to Rs 1,660.65.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped 3.94 per cent to Rs 1,371.20 its highest since May 2008 after its telecoms unit Reliance Jio signed up 72 million paying customers.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • In right spirit
    Banning liquor outlets on highways will reduce fatal road accidents significantly

    Will restrictions on liquor vends, termination of bar licences for hotels and restaurants on highways stop the road rage and minimise the number death

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Newsmaker: Bring it on

A bitter and acrimonious Test series between India and Oz ...

Ananda Majumdar

Power of risk in politics

A counter na-rrative appears to be emerging in the ongoing ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Prefer deeds than mere words

How do we become more religious? How can we really ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter