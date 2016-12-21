LoginRegister
Sensex in the green on Asian cues, up 86 pts

By PTI Dec 21 2016 , Mumbai

Showing early signs of recovery after a five-day losing streak, the benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded over 86 points in early trade today on fresh round of value buying by investors amid positive cues from other Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE index, which had lost 389.84 points in the previous five sessions, recovered by 86.16 points or 0.32 per cent at 26,394.14.

Buying in all sectoral indices led by healthcare, realty, auto and metal stocks positively impacted the trading sentiment.

The NSE Nifty too regained the 8,100-mark. It was trading 30.15 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 8,112.55.

Brokers said that a rally on Wall Street coupled with Japan's central bank saying it saw no problem with a drop in the yen, boosted the sentiments here.

Besides, recovery in the rupee too triggered buying by investors, they added. Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 11 paise at 67.92 against the dollar at the forex market in early trade today.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.47 percent, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.15 per cent while Shanghai Composite index rose 0.64 per cent in early trade today.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, ended 0.46 per cent higher yesterday.

