Sensex gets off to a positive start, recovers 53 points

After a four-day fall, the benchmark Sensex recovered over 53 points on fresh buying by investors in blue-chip stocks despite a weak trend in Asia.



The 30-share index, which had lost 323.12 points in the previous four sessions, recovered 53.28 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 26,427.98.



All the sectoral indices, led by realty, IT and consumer durables, were trading positive, giving the sentiment a lift.



The NSE index Nifty was also trading higher 16.30 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 8,120.65.



Brokers said mood turned buoyant, bolstered by a flurry of buying. They said, however, a weak trend in Asian shares ahead of Bank of Japan's last policy meeting for this year restricted the rise.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.18 per cent and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.03 per cent while Shanghai Composite shed 0.69 per cent in early trade today.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.20 per cent higher yesterday.



