Sensex gains 97 pts in early trade ahead of inflation data

The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered almost 97 points in early trade today on fresh buying by domestic investors ahead of inflation data to be released later in the day, even as markets fell overseas.



The 30-share index was up 96.57 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 26,611.81 with sectoral indices led by auto, consumer durables, capital goods, FMCG and healthcare trading in the positive zone, rising by up to 0.58 per cent.



The gauge had tanked 231.94 points in yesterday's trade. National Stock Exchange's Nifty too was trading above the 8,200-mark by rising 30.15 points or 0.36 per cent at 8,200.95.



Brokers said that the building up of positions by participants ahead of key economic data - consumer price index (CPI) for November - to be released later in the day, influenced the market sentiment.



However, weakness in other Asian markets, which witnessed losses as focus turned to this week's much anticipated Federal Reserve meeting, restricted further upmove here.



While Japan's Nikkei was down 0.15 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.40 per in early trade today. China's main Shanghai Composite Index was also down by 0.69 per cent.



The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.20 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.



